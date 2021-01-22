Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Bank of America

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

ASB stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,731 shares in the company, valued at $764,051.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 117,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 152.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 110,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 66,848 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Associated Banc by 93.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 16,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Associated Banc by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

