Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%.

Shares of ASB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,103. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

ASB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,051.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.