AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMK. Raymond James raised their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist initiated coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

NYSE AMK opened at $24.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,240.38 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,140,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Kim sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $87,009.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,571.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,480 shares of company stock worth $4,666,263 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

