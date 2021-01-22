Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.5% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in AbbVie by 70.8% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $111.26 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $196.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

