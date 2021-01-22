Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.72

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Pharmacare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

