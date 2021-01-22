ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €475.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ASML has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €405.00 ($476.47) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €443.00 ($521.18) price target on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €450.00 ($529.41) price target on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €525.00 ($617.65) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €420.00 ($494.12) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASML currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €395.77 ($465.61).

