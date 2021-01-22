ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €437.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €437.00 ($514.12) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €405.00 ($476.47) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €450.00 ($529.41) price target on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €525.00 ($617.65) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €395.77 ($465.61).

