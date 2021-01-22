ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $269.92

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $269.92 and last traded at $267.98, with a volume of 474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $251.69.

ASMIY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ASM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get ASM International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.22 and a 200 day moving average of $169.99.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $367.66 million for the quarter.

About ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.