Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Shares Up 14.2%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) shot up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.11. 1,873,302 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 686,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Singapore, Thailand, Australia, the People's Republic of China, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

