Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Million

Brokerages expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to announce sales of $2.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.35 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $2.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $10.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.53 million to $16.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $57.78 million, with estimates ranging from $21.40 million to $140.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 196.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,264.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth about $276,000.

ASND stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.86. 111,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,912. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $183.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

