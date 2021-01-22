Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 1,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 26,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35.

About Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF)

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. As at 30 June 2020, investment properties under management stands at S$12.75 billion, comprising 197 properties across the developed markets of Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.