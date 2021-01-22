Arvinas, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Arvinas in a research report issued on Monday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ARVN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.08.

Arvinas stock opened at $84.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $92.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 20,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Arvinas by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,824,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,563 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,839,000 after purchasing an additional 176,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Arvinas by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 82,338 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 142,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

