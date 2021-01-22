Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th.
In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,953.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE APAM traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,820. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91.
Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.
