Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,953.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,561,000 after buying an additional 198,666 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 64,002 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APAM traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,820. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

