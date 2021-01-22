Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ARMP opened at $3.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $63.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.74.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) by 20,583.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 5.80% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.