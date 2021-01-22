Argus Initiates Coverage on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Stock analysts at Argus started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

DELL opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.27. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $23.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $7,607,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,267,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 33,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $2,216,276.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,186,450.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,665,961 shares of company stock valued at $118,546,047 over the last three months. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 21,035 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 32,616 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

