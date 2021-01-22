Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Upgraded at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JMP Securities currently has $43.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACGL. TheStreet upgraded Arch Capital Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.27.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,170,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,612 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 237.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 177,063 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 28,799 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.