Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Million

Equities analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will post sales of $1.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480,000.00. Arcadia Biosciences reported sales of $420,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year sales of $2.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 million to $2.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.94 million, with estimates ranging from $3.80 million to $18.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 177.69% and a negative net margin of 1,499.85%.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RKDA stock remained flat at $$3.05 during trading hours on Thursday. 248,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,890. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

