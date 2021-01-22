Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) (LON:ARBB) Shares Gap Down to $875.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) (LON:ARBB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $875.00, but opened at $850.00. Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) shares last traded at $868.55, with a volume of 658 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 800.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 738.49. The firm has a market cap of £128.42 million and a P/E ratio of 33.33.

In other news, insider Nigel Boardman acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 785 ($10.26) per share, for a total transaction of £9,812.50 ($12,820.09).

About Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) (LON:ARBB)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

