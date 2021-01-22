Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ABR. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.88. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $15.32.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.39. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 9,099 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $117,832.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 112,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,204.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 51,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 695,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after buying an additional 29,723 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

