Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Raised to $160.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APTV. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

APTV stock opened at $143.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.54. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $152.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,871,848,000 after buying an additional 947,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,893,000 after buying an additional 599,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,085,000 after buying an additional 513,359 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,586,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,412,000 after buying an additional 370,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,528,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

