Appulse Co. (APL.V) (CVE:APL) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

Appulse Co. (APL.V) (CVE:APL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.43. Appulse Co. (APL.V) shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$5.83 million and a P/E ratio of 5.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43.

Appulse Co. (APL.V) (CVE:APL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.10 million during the quarter.

About Appulse Co. (APL.V) (CVE:APL)

Appulse Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides new and refurbished centrifuge machines and parts in North America and internationally. It is also involved in the rental of centrifuge equipment; provision of maintenance services, and consulting and design advisory services to industries, as well as machining services for equipment repairs; and manufacture of parts using machining and milling equipment.

