Appulse Co. (APL.V) (CVE:APL) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

Appulse Co. (APL.V) (CVE:APL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.43. Appulse Co. (APL.V) shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$5.83 million and a P/E ratio of 5.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43.

Get Appulse Co. (APL.V) alerts:

Appulse Co. (APL.V) (CVE:APL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.10 million during the quarter.

Appulse Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides new and refurbished centrifuge machines and parts in North America and internationally. It is also involved in the rental of centrifuge equipment; provision of maintenance services, and consulting and design advisory services to industries, as well as machining services for equipment repairs; and manufacture of parts using machining and milling equipment.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Appulse Co. (APL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appulse Co. (APL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.