Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $144.00 to $152.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Apple traded as high as $139.67 and last traded at $136.87, with a volume of 119076477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.03.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.75.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

