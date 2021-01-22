Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $144.00 to $152.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Apple traded as high as $139.67 and last traded at $136.87, with a volume of 119076477 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.03.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.75.
In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.