Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.6% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $136.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.