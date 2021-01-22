Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 45.77% from the company’s previous close.

APPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of APPN opened at $184.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.64. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $216.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of -335.29 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $11,095,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $574,556.92. Insiders have sold a total of 388,697 shares of company stock worth $52,463,081 in the last 90 days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the third quarter worth $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the third quarter worth $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the third quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Appian by 277.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Appian by 26.7% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

