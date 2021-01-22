AppCoins Price Reaches $0.0318 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $7.81 million and $240,118.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins token can now be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00059805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.26 or 0.00517798 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00039639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,142.58 or 0.03738239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016817 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,609,345 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,609,344 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

