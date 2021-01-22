Apex (CPX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,832.00

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Apex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apex has a total market capitalization of $485,668.91 and $2,832.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Apex has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00009387 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00009399 BTC.

About Apex

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The official website for Apex is apexnetwork.io . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

