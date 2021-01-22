AON (NYSE:AON) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON (NYSE:AON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $223.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aon’s top-line has been growing over the past few years on the back of buyouts and collaborations. Its position in the evolving commercial insurance market for small and medium-sized businesses also impresses. It has been divesting its non-core operations to streamline business and focus on more profitable operations, thereby generating higher ROE. It has taken up restructuring initiative to reduce workforce and rationalize technology. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. Nevertheless, it has resumed its share buyback plan in the third quarter, which is attractive to investors. However, its lack of financial flexibility bothers. Its geographically diversified operations expose it to forex fluctuation.”

AON has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of AON from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an inline rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $214.46.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $209.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.83. AON has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.63 and its 200 day moving average is $202.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AON will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John G. Bruno purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.46 per share, with a total value of $186,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AON. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $897,710,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,527,000 after acquiring an additional 705,937 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,243,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,505,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,000,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,579,000 after acquiring an additional 182,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

