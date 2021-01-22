Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.99

Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $2.62. Anworth Mortgage Asset shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 1,164,202 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 72.98 and a quick ratio of 72.98. The firm has a market cap of $261.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99.

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03).

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANH. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Anworth Mortgage Asset by 281.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Anworth Mortgage Asset in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Anworth Mortgage Asset in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Anworth Mortgage Asset in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Company Profile (NYSE:ANH)

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

