Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Position Lessened by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,778 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,805,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,011,000 after buying an additional 2,920,461 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1,461.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,204,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after buying an additional 2,063,504 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 174.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after buying an additional 1,774,079 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1,266.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,487,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 1,378,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $3,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 9,788 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $60,881.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,817.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AM. Raymond James lowered Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

AM stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 3.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $233.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a yield of 15.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

