Anoncoin Trading Up 60.4% Over Last 7 Days (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded 60.4% higher against the US dollar. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $56,067.72 and $72.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 75.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Anoncoin

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

Anoncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

