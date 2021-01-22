Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) Given a €55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABI. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($84.82) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €62.83 ($73.91).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a fifty-two week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

