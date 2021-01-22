AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.15.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AU. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 17.9% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 43,000.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter worth $3,468,000. Institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AU stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,024,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.