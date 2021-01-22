Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ.L) (LON:AAZ) Shares Gap Up to $152.00

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ.L) (LON:AAZ)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $152.00, but opened at $158.00. Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ.L) shares last traded at $154.90, with a volume of 758,299 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 127.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 133.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £177.31 million and a PE ratio of 8.17.

About Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ.L) (LON:AAZ)

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.