Anglesey Mining plc (AYM.L) (LON:AYM) Shares Gap Down to $7.75

Anglesey Mining plc (AYM.L) (LON:AYM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.75, but opened at $6.90. Anglesey Mining plc (AYM.L) shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 3,177,608 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.07. The firm has a market cap of £15.10 million and a P/E ratio of -37.65.

About Anglesey Mining plc (AYM.L) (LON:AYM)

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also has a 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 10% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.

