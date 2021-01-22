AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the lowest is $1.81. AnaptysBio posted earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 358.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15).

ANAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its position in AnaptysBio by 357.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 288,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 90,838 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in AnaptysBio by 4,337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $686.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

