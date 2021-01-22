Analyzing PopMail.com (OTCMKTS:POPM) & Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

PopMail.com (OTCMKTS:POPM) and Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.6% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of PopMail.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PopMail.com and Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PopMail.com N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ruth’s Hospitality Group $468.03 million 1.44 $42.21 million $1.43 13.53

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than PopMail.com.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PopMail.com and Ruth’s Hospitality Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PopMail.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 3 1 1 2.60

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus price target of $14.06, indicating a potential downside of 27.33%. Given Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ruth’s Hospitality Group is more favorable than PopMail.com.

Volatility & Risk

PopMail.com has a beta of -0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PopMail.com and Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PopMail.com N/A N/A N/A Ruth’s Hospitality Group -3.65% 1.70% 0.30%

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group beats PopMail.com on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PopMail.com Company Profile

PopMail.com, Inc. is engaged in the development and operation of upscale casual theme restaurants. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. As of February 28, 2020, it had approximately 150 company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ruth's Chris Steak House, Inc. and changed its name to Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. in May 2008. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

