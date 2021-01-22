Analyzing Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF)

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of TBG Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TBG Diagnostics has a beta of -11.71, indicating that its stock price is 1,271% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canopy Growth and TBG Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $297.34 million 42.01 -$993.37 million $1.32 25.42 TBG Diagnostics $2.33 million N/A $530,000.00 N/A N/A

TBG Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canopy Growth.

Profitability

This table compares Canopy Growth and TBG Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -312.84% -13.11% -9.66% TBG Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Canopy Growth and TBG Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 3 9 3 1 2.13 TBG Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canopy Growth currently has a consensus price target of $31.51, indicating a potential downside of 6.11%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than TBG Diagnostics.

Summary

Canopy Growth beats TBG Diagnostics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers. The company's products include dried cannabis flowers, oils and concentrates, and softgel capsules. It offers its products under the Tweed, Quatreau, Deep Space, Spectrum Therapeutics, First & Free, TWD, This Works, BioSteel, DNA Genetics CraftGrow, Tokyo Smoke, DOJA, Van der Pop, and Bean & Bud brands. The company also provides growth capital and a strategic support platform that pursues investment opportunities in the global cannabis sector. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada and NHL Alumni Association to examine the efficacy of CBD-based therapies as part of the mitigation of persistent post-concussion symptoms. As of February 14, 2020, it operated 28 cannabis retail stores under the Tweed or Tokyo Smoke name. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

TBG Diagnostics Company Profile

TBG Diagnostics Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets molecular diagnostics kits, instruments, and services in Taiwan and China. It provides ExProbe HLA and HPA kits for human leukocyte antigen (HLA) and human platelet antigens (HPA) allele genotyping, which uses real time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) techniques with sequence specific primers and probes; Morgan SSP HLA kits for determining HLA alleles using PCR techniques with sequence specific primers; HLAssure SBT HLA Kits for transplantation donor selection; and AccuType SBT analysis software to analyze sequences from all ab1 based files. The company also offers Morgan SSPal HLA Typing Analysis Software, a gel result interpretation software; HLA typing services that offer low to high resolution using PCR fragment analysis (SSP) and DNA sequencing (SBT); QPCR Q6000, a six-channel real time PCR instrument; QzNGS NGS that provides high resolution HLA genotyping; and COVID-19 testing kits. It serves clinical labs, blood centers, and bone marrow registry labs. The company was formerly known as Progen Pharmaceuticals Limited and changed its name to TBG Diagnostics Limited in December 2015. TBG Diagnostics Limited was incorporated in 1989 is based in Greenslopes, Australia.

