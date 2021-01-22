Analyzing Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) & CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.9% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Mortgage Trust $424.18 million 9.35 $305.57 million $2.46 11.03 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $85.95 million 1.27 $4.08 million $3.83 2.09

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackstone Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 100.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays out 5.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 1 1 0 0 1.50

Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus price target of $24.88, indicating a potential downside of 8.31%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.65%. Given Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Blackstone Mortgage Trust is more favorable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Mortgage Trust 18.98% 8.44% 1.90% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust N/A -197.41% -68.57%

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

