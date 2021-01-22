Analysts Set WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Target Price at $4.23

Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.23.

Several analysts have weighed in on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.33. 1,570,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,247. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $793.01 million, a P/E ratio of -48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 14.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 904,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 48.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 21.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

