Analysts Set Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) (LON:TM17) Price Target at GBX 689

Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) (LON:TM17) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 732.67 ($9.57).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TM17. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 668 ($8.73) price objective on shares of Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) in a report on Thursday.

TM17 stock opened at GBX 808 ($10.56) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 816.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 719.44. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34. Team17 Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

