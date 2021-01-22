Analysts Set Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target at $233.23

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.23.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Mizuho restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Synopsys stock opened at $272.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.45 and its 200 day moving average is $221.95. Synopsys has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $280.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 568.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 631,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 536,678 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,939,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 21.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 21.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 315,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

