Analysts Set Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) PT at $62.17

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.17.

STOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

NASDAQ:STOK traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.53. 136,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,425. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.17. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $71.58. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). On average, analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 12,848 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $642,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,365 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $78,651.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 293,497 shares of company stock valued at $13,867,144. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

