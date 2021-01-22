Analysts Set Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN) Price Target at GBX 2,961.11

Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,961.11 ($38.69).

Several analysts have issued reports on PSN shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) target price on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) from GBX 2,776 ($36.27) to GBX 2,937 ($38.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) alerts:

Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) stock traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,710 ($35.41). 199,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,023. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,742.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,607.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 4.86. Persimmon Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,328 ($43.48). The firm has a market cap of £8.65 billion and a PE ratio of 12.90.

In related news, insider Dean K. Finch purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, with a total value of £50,283 ($65,695.06).

Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.