Analysts Set Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) PT at $101.33

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

OSTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

In related news, insider David J. Nielsen sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $88,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,102.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $55,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,568.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter worth $4,010,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 18.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 65.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 18.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,944,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,276,000 after acquiring an additional 300,582 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 139.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSTK traded up $2.84 on Thursday, hitting $63.77. 2,648,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,330. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 303.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $731.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Overstock.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

