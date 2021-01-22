Analysts Set Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Target Price at $30.25

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.25.

HGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Get Humanigen alerts:

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,469,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,901,004.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,623 shares of company stock worth $4,075,089. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,818,000. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth $8,778,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the third quarter valued at $7,459,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Humanigen in the third quarter valued at $5,320,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Humanigen in the third quarter valued at $4,256,000. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HGEN traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.75. 14,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,119. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74. Humanigen has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humanigen will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.