Analysts Set Expectations for First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$167.75 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

FR opened at C$17.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$5.30 and a 12-month high of C$19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.84.

In other news, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.96, for a total value of C$33,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$508,800. Also, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 73,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.66, for a total value of C$1,298,133.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns -41,507 shares in the company, valued at C($733,013.62). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,507 shares of company stock worth $2,632,954.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

