Analysts Set DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT at $50.86

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,932.6% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.64. 690,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,147. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.95.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

