Analysts Set Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target at $101.60

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.55.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPT. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE CPT opened at $102.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $120.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $265.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,370,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,831 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,124,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 52.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 252.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,534 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $2,096,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

