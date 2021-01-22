Analysts Set CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Price Target at $282.20

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $282.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other CACI International news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total value of $49,954.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth $93,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 129.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 42.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 11.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

CACI opened at $249.10 on Tuesday. CACI International has a one year low of $156.15 and a one year high of $288.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.52. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

