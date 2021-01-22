Analysts Offer Predictions for Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the transportation company will earn ($2.38) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

DAL opened at $40.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $60.72.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at $10,876,651.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,895,252 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 102.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

